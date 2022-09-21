Kingsessing Library in Southwest Philly to get makeover

The century-old Kingsessing Library in Southwest Philly is poised to get a complete overhaul.

Driving the news: The city unveiled final designs for the $7 million renovations to the branch building at 1201 S 51st St. on Tuesday.

The renovations are part of Philadelphia's $500 million Rebuild project to upgrade libraries, recreation centers, and other public spaces, which is funded by the city's soda tax.

Why it matters: The library — which opened in 1919 and was last renovated in 1999 — has been in dire need of repairs for years.

The library lacks an elevator and instead has an unreliable lift. Meanwhile, rooms are going unused and the building has a faulty HVAC system.

Plus: The site, which includes the Kingsessing Recreation Center to be renovated too, serves as a one-stop shop for community members of all ages, Kira Strong, Rebuild's executive director, told Axios.

The improvements will provide a safe space for children at a time when the city is suffering from record levels of gun violence.

Details: Library upgrades include the elevator installation, plus a new roof, windows and HVAC system. What else:

New outdoor garden beds and a greenhouse

The building interior will be redesigned, making space for dedicated areas for teens, children and community meetings.

What's ahead: The library will close to the public starting Oct. 14.