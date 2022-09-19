Eagles fans Griddy-ing their teeth ahead of Vikings game

It's Mr. Griddy versus the City of Gritty.

And Monday night's matchup between the Birds and Minnesota could reignite feelings of drafter's remorse.

Flashback: The Eagles passed on the Vikes' stud wideout Justin Jefferson in 2020, instead drafting Jalen Reagor, who got shipped out to the Vikings a few weeks ago.

Why it matters: Philly fans have been grimacing watching Jefferson, who popularized the Griddy dance, rack up a record-making 3,016 yards over his first two years in the league.

Meanwhile, Reagor snagged 64 receptions for under 700 yards over that same span as an Eagle and told reporters that he's looking for revenge in his return to The Linc.

By the numbers: In a QB-driven league, Jalen Hurts is the engine for Philly, accounting for 73% of the Eagles offense in last week's 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported.

Consistency is the key for Hurts' success, the pundits say, but Eagles fans need to slow their roll as the third-year pro has only 20 starts under his belt.

What they're saying: "I just think the place is going to be on fire," Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who hauled in 10 receptions for 155 yards in last week's win, told reporters about the home opener tonight. "The place is going to be electric."

The bottom line: With the league's third-easiest schedule, the Eagles have a legit shot at winning the NFC East and making a deep playoff run after Dallas, the division's preseason favorite, lost star QB Dak Prescott for a few weeks due to a fractured thumb.

Worthy of your time: Eagles first-round draft pick and defensive end Jordan Davis penned a piece for the Players' Tribune last week on how his mom, weary of her son playing video games, "tricked" him into getting on the football field when he was a "full-on hooper."