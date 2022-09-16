49 mins ago - Things to Do
Philly Weekender: XPoNential Fest, Fine Arts Show and more
The fall fun has begun. Here are six ways to spend your weekend in Philly:
- The Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Show runs through Sunday. Browse and buy from more than 100 artists and crafters.
- The XPoNential Music Festival takes over the Camden waterfront all weekend long. Headliners include The War on Drugs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Patti Smith. Tickets: $60 for adults, $5 for young children.
- The Uhuru Book Fair and Marketplace will set up in West Philly's Clark Park from 9am-5pm on Saturday. Enjoy vendors, live music, food and activities for kids.
- Head to Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest at the Kimmel Cultural Campus for free dance, music, opera and ballet performances Saturday.
- Taste lagers from select American and international brewers at USA vs. the World: An Oktoberfest Celebration at Sunflower Philly in Kensington from noon-5pm on Saturday. The afternoon also will feature music, entertainment and food trucks. Tickets: $25-$55.
- Chinatown's Mid-Autumn Festival returns from noon-8pm on Saturday on 10th Street.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.