49 mins ago - Things to Do

Philly Weekender: XPoNential Fest, Fine Arts Show and more

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of seven periods moving from right to left in a row, and two of them turning into exclamation points.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The fall fun has begun. Here are six ways to spend your weekend in Philly:

  • The XPoNential Music Festival takes over the Camden waterfront all weekend long. Headliners include The War on Drugs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Patti Smith. Tickets: $60 for adults, $5 for young children.
  • The Uhuru Book Fair and Marketplace will set up in West Philly's Clark Park from 9am-5pm on Saturday. Enjoy vendors, live music, food and activities for kids.
  • Head to Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest at the Kimmel Cultural Campus for free dance, music, opera and ballet performances Saturday.
  • Taste lagers from select American and international brewers at USA vs. the World: An Oktoberfest Celebration at Sunflower Philly in Kensington from noon-5pm on Saturday. The afternoon also will feature music, entertainment and food trucks. Tickets: $25-$55.
  • Chinatown's Mid-Autumn Festival returns from noon-8pm on Saturday on 10th Street.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more