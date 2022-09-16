Take advantage of Philly's dueling Restaurant Weeks

A pair of Restaurant Week events have dozens of eateries offering specials and discounts, with some award-winning places on the billing.

What's happening: The Center City District's Restaurant Week kicked off this week and runs through Sept. 24 at more than 70 participating locations.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week begins Monday and will last through Sept. 23.

A few deals we're drooling over:

Casa Mexico: This Mexican restaurant in South Philly is led by chef and activist Cristina Martinez, who was recently named best chef in the mid-Atlantic at the James Beard Awards.

Buy two dinner entrees, get a free appetizer or dessert

Osteria: James Beard Award-winning chef Jeff Michaud's spot on North Broad in Center City serves up Italian fare, Neapolitan pizzas and homemade pasta.

SOUTH Kitchen & Jazz Club: Southern-inspired food in Center City, where you can take in a jazz performance while you eat.

What else: The Center City District also launched a new Dinner and a Show promotion. Purchase discounted tickets to select performances at venues including Verizon Hall and Perelman Theater through the end of the year.