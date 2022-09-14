If you're on TikTok, you already know: Gen Z loves Philly. But now we've got some data to prove it.

Driving the news: Philadelphia is among the top 20 friendliest cities for Gen Z, according to real estate listing service CommercialCafe.

What they did: CommercialCafe looked at quality-of-life factors that are prized by Zoomers, aka the generation generally defined as being born between 1997 and 2012.

Think: affordability and the ratio of parks per resident, as well as entertainment and green commute options. Also, fast internet.

What they found: Atlanta topped the list, boasting the largest share of green space along with great educational opportunities and employment prospects.

Philadelphia — with our plethora of bars and sports venues, plus our flashy 481 MB/s average internet speed — secured the number-13 spot. That wasn't good enough to top New York City (# 10) or Boston (# 3).

But hey, we came out ahead of D.C. (# 15).

Yes, but: Housing here is becoming less affordable, particularly as out-of-towners keep moving in with bigger budgets.

The bottom line: We're a work in progress.

📣 Shoutout: Are you a Zoomer? Hit reply and tell us what you love about our city.