Philadelphia the 13th-friendliest city for Gen Z

Illustration of illuminated windows on the side of a building in the shape of a "Z."
If you're on TikTok, you already know: Gen Z loves Philly. But now we've got some data to prove it.

Driving the news: Philadelphia is among the top 20 friendliest cities for Gen Z, according to real estate listing service CommercialCafe.

What they did: CommercialCafe looked at quality-of-life factors that are prized by Zoomers, aka the generation generally defined as being born between 1997 and 2012.

  • Think: affordability and the ratio of parks per resident, as well as entertainment and green commute options. Also, fast internet.

What they found: Atlanta topped the list, boasting the largest share of green space along with great educational opportunities and employment prospects.

  • Philadelphia — with our plethora of bars and sports venues, plus our flashy 481 MB/s average internet speed — secured the number-13 spot. That wasn't good enough to top New York City (# 10) or Boston (# 3). 
  • But hey, we came out ahead of D.C. (# 15). 

Yes, but: Housing here is becoming less affordable, particularly as out-of-towners keep moving in with bigger budgets.

The bottom line: We're a work in progress. 

