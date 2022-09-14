Where Philadelphia pastry chef Abby Dahan shops
Abby Dahan wants to bring French pastry-making techniques to your very own kitchen.
State of play: Dahan is the owner of the Bake School, a pandemic-era business that came about after she was laid off from her job as the former executive pastry chef at Parc in 2020.
- Now Dahan offers her expertise and skills through virtual classes.
We asked Dahan for some culinary advice for our recurring series, Chef's Table.
Must-have tool in your home kitchen? Thin wire whisk, preferably Matfer Bourgeat. Thick wire is just not as versatile.
Go-to grocery store? ShopRite. It has a nice kosher meat section.
Most overlooked spice: Saffron.
Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom makes pastelles that we only eat for passover. Think mashed potatoes, stuffed with ground beef and then sauteed. We eat them with a bunch of salads, Zahav-style. THE BEST.
Quick tip for at-home cooks: Invest in a cheap food scale.
How to unplug: I'll let you know when I figure it out. 😂
