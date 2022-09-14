1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Where Philadelphia pastry chef Abby Dahan shops

Mike D'Onofrio
Abby Dahan
Abby Dahan. Photo courtesy of Mike Prince.

Abby Dahan wants to bring French pastry-making techniques to your very own kitchen.

State of play: Dahan is the owner of the Bake School, a pandemic-era business that came about after she was laid off from her job as the former executive pastry chef at Parc in 2020.

  • Now Dahan offers her expertise and skills through virtual classes.

We asked Dahan for some culinary advice for our recurring series, Chef's Table.

Must-have tool in your home kitchen? Thin wire whisk, preferably Matfer Bourgeat. Thick wire is just not as versatile.

Go-to grocery store? ShopRite. It has a nice kosher meat section.

Most overlooked spice: Saffron.

Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom makes pastelles that we only eat for passover. Think mashed potatoes, stuffed with ground beef and then sauteed. We eat them with a bunch of salads, Zahav-style. THE BEST.

Quick tip for at-home cooks: Invest in a cheap food scale.

How to unplug: I'll let you know when I figure it out. 😂

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more