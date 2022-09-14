Abby Dahan wants to bring French pastry-making techniques to your very own kitchen.

State of play: Dahan is the owner of the Bake School, a pandemic-era business that came about after she was laid off from her job as the former executive pastry chef at Parc in 2020.

Now Dahan offers her expertise and skills through virtual classes.

We asked Dahan for some culinary advice for our recurring series, Chef's Table.

Must-have tool in your home kitchen? Thin wire whisk, preferably Matfer Bourgeat. Thick wire is just not as versatile.

Go-to grocery store? ShopRite. It has a nice kosher meat section.

Most overlooked spice: Saffron.

Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom makes pastelles that we only eat for passover. Think mashed potatoes, stuffed with ground beef and then sauteed. We eat them with a bunch of salads, Zahav-style. THE BEST.

Quick tip for at-home cooks: Invest in a cheap food scale.

How to unplug: I'll let you know when I figure it out. 😂