Philadelphia’s property tax system is at a “key moment” following the release of the first citywide reassessments in years.

That’s according to a new report from Pew Charitable Trusts that analyzed our tax system and compared it to 10 peer cities, including New York City, Chicago and Baltimore.

Why it matters: Philly has a history of irregular, inconsistent and seemingly unfair assessments.

A scathing audit in 2020 found significant inaccuracies, leading to a series of reforms and the ousting of the city’s chief assessment officer.

Catch up quick: The city skipped reassessments for tax years 2021 and 2022 due to those concerns about accuracy as well as pandemic-related issues.

New 2023 citywide assessments were released this past May, and systemic inaccuracies appear to persist, with the tax burden distributed unequally, according to the Inquirer.

Zoom in: The property tax bill for a “typical owner-occupied home” in the city was $1,131 in 2021, according to Pew — less than any comparable city besides Detroit.

Residential property values increased 31% on average citywide this year since the last assessment in tax year 2020.

The city has made adjustments to the property tax system over the years to help ensure better accuracy and fairness, such as accounting for a property’s characteristics.

Plus: Officials boosted the homestead exemption to $80,000 this year, which Pew said was generous compared to other cities.

What they’re saying: “How well those adjustments are received, along with the new assessments, will go a long way toward determining whether Philadelphians become more accepting of the property tax,” the Pew report says.

By the numbers: Pew found that residential properties account for 71% of Philly’s property tax revenue in 2021 — the highest share among comparable cities.

Yes, but: Property taxes only accounted for roughly 15% of the city’s budget in fiscal year 2021 — far less than the median for the other peer cities (31.5%).

