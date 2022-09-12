Philadelphia sees drop in kids’ routine vaccinations

More parents are skipping required vaccines for their school-aged children.

What’s happening: Only 82.2% of kindergarteners in district-run schools had all five mandatory immunizations for illnesses such as mumps and chickenpox during the 2021-22 school year, Christina Clark, spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia, told Axios.

That’s down from an 89.9% immunization rate for kindergarteners during the 2019-20 school year.

Zoom in: Immunization rates for 7th graders and 12th graders — who require additional vaccines — also dropped last year compared to pre-pandemic times, according to state data released last month.

7th graders require the Tdap and meningococcal conjugate (MCV4), while 12th graders need a second dose of the latter.

Why it matters: Gaps in vaccinations make everyone more vulnerable, with some of the city’s population affected more than others.

Philadelphia's under-vaccinated African American and Hispanic communities face higher risk from complications caused by preventable diseases due to barriers in accessing adequate healthcare.

What they’re saying: Kendra McDow, a system medical officer for the school district, said the drop in vaccination rates for kindergarteners is “very concerning.”

“These are vaccine-preventable diseases, like polio, like measles,” she said.

State of play: New York declared a state disaster over polio on Friday after an unvaccinated individual tested positive.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program does not test for other infectious diseases, such as polio.

Between the lines: In hopes of reversing the trend and boosting rates for the 2022-23 school year, the district bolstered its outreach and held 16 vaccination events this past summer.

More than 700 K-12 students received a combination of vaccinations and sports physicals at those events, McDow said.

What’s next: The district anticipates holding more vaccination events for students this year.