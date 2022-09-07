Eagles game costs are soaring this year

Catching an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field will cost you a pretty penny this year.

Driving the news: The estimated total for a family of four to enjoy an Eagles game in South Philly — including tickets, parking, a pair of beers, two sodas and four hotdogs — is $724.33, according to an analysis from Bookies.com.

That's above the NFL average ($536.77) and more expensive than attending games in 25 other NFL cities.

Between the lines: The San Francisco 49ers were by far the most expensive team to watch in person, with the cheapest available tickets averaging out to over $200 each.

In Philly, the cheapest available tickets averaged around $150, whereas Cardinals fans can find tickets for under $50.

But the real kicker here is the booze. Prices for a 16-ounce beer at Eagles games average near $15, the highest in the NFL.

What's next: The Eagles kick off their season on Sunday against the Lions in Detroit.