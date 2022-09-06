Diddy helps Philly creative hub REC expand to Miami

Philly startup REC is expanding to Florida thanks in part to a $2 million investment from Diddy's Sean Combs Capital.

Driving the news: REC announced plans Tuesday to open a 12,000-square-foot co-working space and resource hub for creatives in Miami next year.

Similar to the amenities available to members at its location in Philadelphia's Fashion District, REC's Miami outpost will offer access to recording studios, dance studios, an event venue, and equipment needed to create high-quality media.

Zoom in: REC Philly launched in 2015 and has since grown to 1,000 active members, with membership packages starting at $599 per year in the city.

An on-site creative agency liaises with national brands and helps members get hired for paid gigs.

Miami will be REC's second location.

What they're saying: "Our goal is to make sure that independent creators have the information, tools and resources needed to win and level the playing field," Combs said in a statement.

Dave Silver, REC's co-founder and CEO, told Axios that the lack of access to tools for creatives to survive and thrive is not just a Philly problem.

"We always wanted to prove the model here in Philadelphia," he said of REC.

What's next: The company expects to expand to at least five more cities in the coming years.