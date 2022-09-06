Polo star Kareem Rosser's Best Day Ever in Philadelphia

Kareem Rosser got his start playing polo here in Philadelphia — and now he's paying it forward.

State of play: Rosser, who grew up in West Philly, is the treasurer for Work to Ride, a nonprofit equestrian program for low-income youth in the city.

Flashback: Rosser, also a financial analyst, is an alum of the program, which prepared him to play polo at Colorado State University as well as in tournaments around the globe.

In 2011, he was part of the first all-Black team to win the U.S. Polo Association's National Interscholastic Championship.

Of note: Rosser will captain teams playing in the Philadelphia Polo Classic on Sept. 24.

Axios spoke to Rosser this summer about what would make his perfect day in Philadelphia.

Breakfast: On Saturday mornings, you can find me, my girlfriend, and my daughter at Winkel off 11th and Locust Streets.

Their chicken and waffle dish is arguably the best in Philadelphia. If I am starving, I order the deep-fried French toast on the side.

After breakfast: Stroll to Penn's Landing with my family to watch the boats go up and down the Delaware River.

Lunch: Xiandu Thai in the Gayborhood.

My favorite dish on the menu is the chu chee duck. The duck is fried to perfection and is served with delicious veggies. Fortunately, my daughter Zara loves the dish as much as I do.

After lunch: Catch up on house chores while Zara is down for her second nap.

If I am lucky, I can squeeze in a 15–30-minute power nap.

Early evening: Most people can find me at the gym or on my road bike cycling along the Schuylkill River.

Late night: There is a good chance I am home watching a sporting event.