Jollibee is making its Philly debut today and I got a sneak peek — and taste.

What’s happening: The Filipino chain known for its fried chicken opened its first Pennsylvania location at 7340 Bustleton Ave. in Northeast Philly.

Of note: Eater.com recently named Jollibee “the best fast-food fried chicken in America.”

Quick take: The hype is real.

Details: Chicken Joy ($14.99) is a bucket of satisfyingly crunchy and juicy bone-in fried chicken. And don’t sleep on the tangy gravy that comes with it.

The chicken sandwich ($4.99) has a generous piece of fried chicken with a slathering of umami mayo on a brioche bun.

Plus: The mango peach pie ($2.99) is perfectly sweet-salty.

Chicken Joy. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Zoom in: There’s a drive-thru, and seating inside for about 60 people.

Online ordering will launch in the coming weeks.

Be smart: Jollibee fans are fierce, so long lines and hours-long waits are typical for branch openings.

Yes, but: The earliest risers will be rewarded. Among the promotions running for today’s opening is a free monthly Chicken Joy bucket for a year for the first 50 customers who spend at least $50.

The intrigue: The Northeast Philly location isn’t expected to be the city’s lone , said Luis Velasco, senior vice president of marketing for Jollibee.

“We’re sure this is not going to be the last,” he said.

Hours: 9am-11pm every day.