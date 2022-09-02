Sep 2, 2022 - Food and Drink

Jollibee opens in Philadelphia

Mike D'Onofrio
The new Jollibee location at 7340 Bustleton Ave. in Northeast Philly.
The new place to get your fix for Filipino food. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Jollibee is making its Philly debut today and I got a sneak peek — and taste.

What’s happening: The Filipino chain known for its fried chicken opened its first Pennsylvania location at 7340 Bustleton Ave. in Northeast Philly.

Quick take: The hype is real.

Details: Chicken Joy ($14.99) is a bucket of satisfyingly crunchy and juicy bone-in fried chicken. And don’t sleep on the tangy gravy that comes with it.

  • The chicken sandwich ($4.99) has a generous piece of fried chicken with a slathering of umami mayo on a brioche bun.
  • Plus: The mango peach pie ($2.99) is perfectly sweet-salty.
Jollibee's Chicken Joy
Chicken Joy. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Zoom in: There’s a drive-thru, and seating inside for about 60 people.

  • Online ordering will launch in the coming weeks.

Be smart: Jollibee fans are fierce, so long lines and hours-long waits are typical for branch openings.

  • Yes, but: The earliest risers will be rewarded. Among the promotions running for today’s opening is a free monthly Chicken Joy bucket for a year for the first 50 customers who spend at least $50.

The intrigue: The Northeast Philly location isn’t expected to be the city’s lone , said Luis Velasco, senior vice president of marketing for Jollibee.

  • “We’re sure this is not going to be the last,” he said.

Hours: 9am-11pm every day.

