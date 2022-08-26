13 mins ago - Things to Do
Philly weekend guide: Bug out at Bug Fest or bike in the buff
The weekend has arrived! Here are five things to do as August comes to a close.
- The PHS Pop-Up Gardens at Manayunk and South Street are a perfect place to sip and eat outside and enjoy the weather this weekend.
- Ditch your clothes but bring your bicycle for the Philly Naked Bike Ride at 5pm on Saturday. Organizers will reveal the route for the 10-minute ride 24 hours before the event. An afterparty will be held at The Fillmore. Tickets $15-$20.
- 1800SAFESEXX is a full-day music festival that will take over the Lawn at uCity Square in West Philly from noon-9pm on Saturday. Tickets: $35-$99.
- Bug out at the Academy of Natural Sciences Bug Fest tomorrow and Sunday. You can explore specimens, take part in family workshops, do arts and crafts, and chit-chat with experts. Tickets: $10-$27.
- The National Liberty Museum's (Give) Back to School event this Saturday will feature activities and crafts, and students can create their own school supply bundle. Free for children under 5. Tickets: $6-$12.
