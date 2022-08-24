Philadelphia's Manayunk Bridge Trail now open 24/7

The City of Philadelphia has officially wrapped up its improvements to the Manayunk Bridge Trail.

Why it matters: The path atop the iconic arches is now open all day, every day for the first time ever.

Catch up fast: The city launched a $1.5 million project in May 2021 to improve access and safety along the trail, which connects the city to Lower Merion Township. Back then, access to the bridge was limited to daylight hours.