Screen Time with Rasheed Ajamu, aka @phreedomjawn

Rasheed Ajamu looks to uplift and aid Black folks in Philly — one social media post at a time.

State of play: Reaching nearly 40,000 Instagram followers via @phreedomjawn, Ajamu's must-read posts touch on anti-racism, Black trans and queer communities, and more.

Ajamu also hosts "The Gworlz Room," an open forum podcast about everything from sex to politics.

Axios chatted with Ajamu earlier this summer about how he uses tech for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 13 Pro Max (big hands).

👇🏾 First tap of the day: Chime. I need to make sure no suspicious activity happened overnight to my coins. Period.

🎧 Podcast queue: "Serious Rap Sh*t" and "Trash Adjacent."

🧠 Most-used non-work app: Twitter and Angry Birds.

⏯ Currently streaming: Old seasons of "Bad Girls Club," "Married To Medicine," and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

🎵 On rotation: "Material Girl" by Saucy Santana and "Replay" by Tems.

📚 Reading list: "Drug Use for Grown-Ups: Chasing Liberty in the Land of Fear" by Carl L. Hart and "Salvation: Black People and Love" by bell hooks.

👉🏾 Who is a must-follow on social media? @antonibumba on TikTok — the BBL edition series is my favorite thing in the world.

🎮 How you unplug: Playing video games and watching wrestling three times a week.