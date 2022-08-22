Volodymyr Zelensky to receive 2022 Liberty Medal

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia is honoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with this year's Liberty Medal.

Driving the news: The center named Zelensky as the 2022 award recipient Monday, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its six-month mark.

The center will honor Zelensky in a ceremony in October.

Between the lines: Ukraine's president is joining past recipients Malala Yousafzai, Colin Powell, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former U.S. Sen. John McCain, in receiving the award.

Zelensky plans to put the $100,000 in prize money toward the country's newly established Ukrainian Veteran Fund, the center said in a statement.

What they're saying: Jeffrey Rosen, the center's president and CEO, said in a statement that Zelensky "has bravely led the Ukrainian people in their defense of freedom against Russian tyranny, and his courage has inspired people around the world to defend liberal democracy and the rule of law."

Go deeper: Ukraine says nearly 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia's invasion