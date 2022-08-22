Look inside: 2100 Hamilton luxury condos open by Ben Franklin Parkway

One of the city's newest luxury condominiums has popped up near the Ben Franklin Parkway.

State of play: 2100 Hamilton, a 10-story building with 26 units and one penthouse, wrapped up nearly three years of construction in March.

The building is nearly 70% sold, as of June, Emily Uliano, a spokesperson for the developer Bock Development Group, told Axios.

Details: The all-glass building, which overlooks the Rodin Museum, adds nearly 100,000 square feet of new residential space to the area near the Barnes Foundation.

Permits listed the project's construction costs as $30 million, per Philadelphia Yimby. Uliano declined to disclose the total project cost.

By the numbers: The condos range in size from more than 1,700 to 3,300 square feet, with prices starting at $2.25 million.

The units include floor-to-ceiling windows, open floor plans and balconies.

Plus: A single penthouse making up the entire 10th floor spans more than 5,250 square feet.

The penthouse includes a massive outdoor space with a kitchen, fireplace, and city views.

Price tag: $16 million.

An outdoor space at 2100 Hamilton. Photo courtesy of Bock Development Group/Halkin Mason Photography

What they're saying: Tom Bock, the developer, told Axios there's been a growing demand for high-end residences since 2020.

"People want the intimacy and perks of suburban living, while still being part of the city and in close proximity to all their favorite restaurants, shops, attractions, and everything Philadelphia has to offer," he said.

Building amenities include: The city's largest private residential garden and plaza designed by Sikora Wells Appel, according to the developer.

Private event space with a catering kitchen

Private elevator access with facial recognition to take owners directly to their homes, rather than shared hallways

24-hour concierge service

Indoor pool and fitness center

A suite for guests of homeowners