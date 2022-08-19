Weekender: Salsa dancing, festivals and pierogies

💃🏽 The Salsa and Bachata Dance Party will feature free dance lessons and a salsa band from 7-10pm on Friday at LOVE Park.

🎤 Get out your lawn chairs and blankets to watch free performances of "Dreamgirls" in Malcolm X Park in West Philly at 7pm on Friday, and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

🪕 The Philadelphia Folk Festival runs through Sunday and features dozens of artists at the Old Pool Farm in Montgomery County.

Tickets vary depending on the day and package.

🐕 Dog Day of Summer in Manayunk will feature activities geared toward your four-legged friends, including a puppy park, caricatures and "paw readings." Plus, take advantage of sales and specials at select businesses and restaurants.

Saturday from 11am-4pm in Manayunk.

🎉 Multicultural festivals are lined up for this weekend at Penn's Landing:

Saturday: Festival of India, noon-7pm

Sunday: Caribbean Festival, noon-8pm

🥟 The Port Richmond Pierogi Fest is from noon-6pm on Sunday. Enjoy dozens of vendors selling pierogies, drinks and crafts at Gaul and Co. Malt House.

🎭 Catch a showing of the musical "Dear Evan Hansen" playing at the Forrest Theatre through Aug. 28.