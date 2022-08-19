21 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $275K

Brianna Crane
Photo: Ed Tully at ET Creative Inc, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty
308 Monastery Ave. Photo: Ed Tully at ET Creative Inc, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty

Whether you're on the hunt for a high-end home or just appreciate the eye candy, this week's collection of hot homes is all about luxury.

5542 Florence Ave. — $275,000

Why we love it: The open layout, spacious blue and white kitchen and finished basement with a drink fridge and bar makes this home ideal for folks who like to entertain.

  • Neighborhood: Kingsessing
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,825 square feet
  • Listed by: Justin Smith at Keller Williams Philly
  • Features: Finished basement, new heating/cooling, chic finishes throughout
2110 Earp St. — $449,900

Why we love it: The interior features tasteful finishes and an open kitchen, but the private rooftop with city views is the star of this show.

  • Neighborhood: Point Breeze
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,190 square feet
  • Listed by: Brenda Beiser at Redfin
  • Features: Electric car charging station, finished basement with bath, private patio and balcony
2110 Earp St.
Photo courtesy of Redfin
2110 Earp St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Redfin
2530 W. Girard Ave. — $680,000

Why we love it: This 4-bed oozes luxury, including the kitchen, which features a custom range, black brick backsplash and a trendy mix of wood and marble.

  • Neighborhood: Fairmount/Brewerytown
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,600 square feet
  • Listed by: Matthew Condello at BHHS Fox & Roach — Spring House
  • Features: Spa-like bathrooms, exposed beams and brick walls, small fenced-in yard
308 Monastery Ave. — $900,000

Why we love it: Formerly a monastery built in 1850, history buffs and architecture-lovers will appreciate how this home's been modernized without losing character.

  • Neighborhood: Manayunk
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet
  • Listed by: Philip Cavalcanto at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Two-car garage, Moroccan tile in kitchen/around fireplace, spacious bedrooms, courtyard
Monastery turned in a house
Photo: Ed Tully at ET Creative Inc, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty
Monastery interior
Photo: Ed Tully at ET Creative Inc, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty
2022 Spruce St. — $2,799,500

Why we love it: This luxury property stands out with beautiful light fixtures, wainscoting throughout, intricate molding and designer kitchen and bathrooms.

  • Neighborhood: Rittenhouse Square
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,946 square feet
  • Listed by: Vincent Mancini at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
  • Features: Parking, permit to add a rooftop deck, 3 fireplaces
