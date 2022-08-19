Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $275K

Whether you're on the hunt for a high-end home or just appreciate the eye candy, this week's collection of hot homes is all about luxury.

Why we love it: The open layout, spacious blue and white kitchen and finished basement with a drink fridge and bar makes this home ideal for folks who like to entertain.

Neighborhood: Kingsessing

Kingsessing Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,825 square feet

Justin Smith at Keller Williams Philly Features: Finished basement, new heating/cooling, chic finishes throughout

Why we love it: The interior features tasteful finishes and an open kitchen, but the private rooftop with city views is the star of this show.

Neighborhood: Point Breeze

Point Breeze Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,190 square feet

Brenda Beiser at Redfin Features: Electric car charging station, finished basement with bath, private patio and balcony

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This 4-bed oozes luxury, including the kitchen, which features a custom range, black brick backsplash and a trendy mix of wood and marble.

Neighborhood: Fairmount/Brewerytown

Fairmount/Brewerytown Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,600 square feet

Matthew Condello at BHHS Fox & Roach — Spring House Features: Spa-like bathrooms, exposed beams and brick walls, small fenced-in yard

Why we love it: Formerly a monastery built in 1850, history buffs and architecture-lovers will appreciate how this home's been modernized without losing character.

Neighborhood: Manayunk

Manayunk Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet

Philip Cavalcanto at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Two-car garage, Moroccan tile in kitchen/around fireplace, spacious bedrooms, courtyard

Photo: Ed Tully at ET Creative Inc, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty

Why we love it: This luxury property stands out with beautiful light fixtures, wainscoting throughout, intricate molding and designer kitchen and bathrooms.