Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $275K
Whether you're on the hunt for a high-end home or just appreciate the eye candy, this week's collection of hot homes is all about luxury.
5542 Florence Ave. — $275,000
Why we love it: The open layout, spacious blue and white kitchen and finished basement with a drink fridge and bar makes this home ideal for folks who like to entertain.
- Neighborhood: Kingsessing
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,825 square feet
- Listed by: Justin Smith at Keller Williams Philly
- Features: Finished basement, new heating/cooling, chic finishes throughout
2110 Earp St. — $449,900
Why we love it: The interior features tasteful finishes and an open kitchen, but the private rooftop with city views is the star of this show.
- Neighborhood: Point Breeze
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,190 square feet
- Listed by: Brenda Beiser at Redfin
- Features: Electric car charging station, finished basement with bath, private patio and balcony
2530 W. Girard Ave. — $680,000
Why we love it: This 4-bed oozes luxury, including the kitchen, which features a custom range, black brick backsplash and a trendy mix of wood and marble.
- Neighborhood: Fairmount/Brewerytown
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,600 square feet
- Listed by: Matthew Condello at BHHS Fox & Roach — Spring House
- Features: Spa-like bathrooms, exposed beams and brick walls, small fenced-in yard
308 Monastery Ave. — $900,000
Why we love it: Formerly a monastery built in 1850, history buffs and architecture-lovers will appreciate how this home's been modernized without losing character.
- Neighborhood: Manayunk
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet
- Listed by: Philip Cavalcanto at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Two-car garage, Moroccan tile in kitchen/around fireplace, spacious bedrooms, courtyard
2022 Spruce St. — $2,799,500
Why we love it: This luxury property stands out with beautiful light fixtures, wainscoting throughout, intricate molding and designer kitchen and bathrooms.
- Neighborhood: Rittenhouse Square
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,946 square feet
- Listed by: Vincent Mancini at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
- Features: Parking, permit to add a rooftop deck, 3 fireplaces
