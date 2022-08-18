Dîner en Blanc returns

The annual outdoor fete that is Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia returns Thursday.

Driving the news: Love it or loathe it, the dining event will draw around 5,000 people wearing all white to a yet-undisclosed location for an evening of eating, music, entertainment and merry-making.

Tickets for the 10th anniversary, invitation-only event, which starts around 7pm, are sold out.

Be smart: For those looking to avoid the large crowds, you can probably rule out the following locations, which were used in the past:

Logan Circle, JFK Boulevard Bridge outside 30th Street Station, South Broad Street, the Philadelphia Navy Yard, the Art Museum and Ben Franklin Parkway, Franklin Square, City Hall and Boathouse Row.

What they're saying: The annual dinner helps build community, Natanya DiBona, co-host of the city's event, told Axios.

"Food and sharing a meal really has that power," she said.

How it works: Those attending the event must wear white and bring everything they'll need for their dinner — food, silverware, table, chairs and booze.