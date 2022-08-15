Councilmember Allan Domb resigns as he weighs mayoral run

At-large City Councilmember Allan Domb resigned from the legislature Monday as he weighs a run for mayor next year.

State of play: The resignation comes as at least five of Domb's fellow city council members are rumored to be considering a run.

No candidate has officially entered the mayoral race for the May 2023 primary.

Mayor Jim Kenney is term limited and cannot seek re-election. He leaves office in January 2024.

Of note: City legislators and officials must resign their seats to run for another office.

The latest: Domb told Axios in a statement that the city is at a crossroads as he seeks to "ethically and responsibly consider a run for mayor."

"Now more than ever, we need to enact common sense and practical solutions to improve the lives of all Philadelphians by prioritizing public safety in a meaningful way," he said.

What they're saying: Mustafa Rashed, the president and CEO of Bellevue Strategies, said he doubted Domb's resignation would pressure others with mayoral ambitions to adjust their own timelines, especially since Domb stopped short of declaring his candidacy.

"Until there's a time where someone declares their candidacy, there's nothing but speculation," he told Axios.

Context: Domb, a Democrat, is a high-end real estate broker known as the "condo king." He first took office in 2016 and has poured hundreds of thousands of his own dollars into his two successful campaigns.

The big picture: The Democratic primary in May 2023 could be crowded.

Other city council members said to be weighing a run for mayor include Cindy Bass, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez.

Plus: City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart has said she is considering a mayoral bid and ShopRite supermarket owner Jeff Brown also has been widely rumored as a possible candidate.

What to watch: Domb's departure leaves 16 members on the council and could place the election to fill his seat on the November ballot.