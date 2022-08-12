Your guide to the Eagles preseason

Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios Visuals

Eagles preseason kicks off against the New York Jets at 7:30pm Friday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a preview of this year's Birds team.

The backdrop: The Eagles came in second in the NFC East last year with a 9-8 record, but still managed to make a playoff berth.

Yes, but: Philly fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round.

Notable newbies: Rookie center Cam Jurgens, cornerback James Bradberry and wide receivers Zach Pascal and Devon Allen.

What to watch: Head coach Nick Sirianni said he expected the starters to play in the preseason opener.

Jalen Hurts is entering his third year as the Eagles starting quarterback.

Veteran Jason Kelce, a five-time pro-bowler, remains sidelined after undergoing elbow surgery this week and is questionable for the season opener.

Of note: Injuries continue to pile up during training camp.

The Eagles had more than a dozen players listed on the injury report on Wednesday.

Zoom out: The Eagles have the 14th-best odds of winning the Super Bowl this year, placing them squarely in the middle of the pack, per FanDuel.

What's next: The Birds have two more preseason games this year.