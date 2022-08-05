Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $300K

This week's roundup features five properties filled with architectural charm, priced $300k to $1 million.

Why we love it: With original wood floors, a cozy fireplace and a galley kitchen with a pitched ceiling, this two-story townhouse is so charming.

Neighborhood: Queen Village

Queen Village Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 800 square feet

Patrick Conway at BHHS Fox & Roach-Center City Walnut Features: Flooded with natural light, wet bar, loft

Photo courtesy of Patrick Conway

Why we love it: The welcoming L-shaped front porch, pocket doors and parquet wood flooring make this single-family house feel homey.

Neighborhood: Fox Chase

Fox Chase Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,152 square feet

Eric Maher at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Curb appeal, sunroom, partially finished basement with wine storage

Why we love it: Newly built, this two-bed has a sleek kitchen and modern bathrooms with black oversized tile.

Neighborhood: Germantown Place

Germantown Place Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,066 square feet

Ryan Quinn at Space & Company Features: Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, patio

Photo courtesy of Ryan Quinn

Why we love it: This beauty features a waterfall edge island, black window casements and gold finishes.

Neighborhood: Fairmount Park

Fairmount Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,250 square feet

Scott Frith at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC Features: Ornate millwork throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, finished basement

Why we love it: The interior of this 4-bed is modern and spacious, but the rooftop deck and private patio with custom landscaping and teak decking steal the show.

Neighborhood: Bella Vista

Bella Vista Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,640 square feet

Brad Button at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC Features: End unit, third-floor primary suite, charming streetscape

Photo courtesy of Brad Button