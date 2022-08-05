2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $300K

Brianna Crane
817 S. 9th St.
The patio at 817 S. 9th St. Photo courtesy of Brad Button

This week's roundup features five properties filled with architectural charm, priced $300k to $1 million.

336 Queen St. Rear 33 — $299,900

Why we love it: With original wood floors, a cozy fireplace and a galley kitchen with a pitched ceiling, this two-story townhouse is so charming.

  • Neighborhood: Queen Village
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 800 square feet
  • Listed by: Patrick Conway at BHHS Fox & Roach-Center City Walnut
  • Features: Flooded with natural light, wet bar, loft
336 Queen St., Rear 33
Photo courtesy of Patrick Conway
336 Queen St., Rear 33 kitchen
Photo courtesy of Patrick Conway
521 Stanwood St. — $369,900

Why we love it: The welcoming L-shaped front porch, pocket doors and parquet wood flooring make this single-family house feel homey.

  • Neighborhood: Fox Chase
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,152 square feet
  • Listed by: Eric Maher at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Curb appeal, sunroom, partially finished basement with wine storage
1620 Germantown Ave. Unit A — $389,900

Why we love it: Newly built, this two-bed has a sleek kitchen and modern bathrooms with black oversized tile.

  • Neighborhood: Germantown Place
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,066 square feet
  • Listed by: Ryan Quinn at Space & Company
  • Features: Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, patio
1620 Germantown Ave. Unit A
Photo courtesy of Ryan Quinn
1620 Germantown Ave. Unit A kitchen
Photo courtesy of Ryan Quinn
3019 W. Stiles St. — $599,900

Why we love it: This beauty features a waterfall edge island, black window casements and gold finishes.

  • Neighborhood: Fairmount Park
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,250 square feet
  • Listed by: Scott Frith at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
  • Features: Ornate millwork throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, finished basement
817 S. 9th St. — $999,000

Why we love it: The interior of this 4-bed is modern and spacious, but the rooftop deck and private patio with custom landscaping and teak decking steal the show.

  • Neighborhood: Bella Vista
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,640 square feet
  • Listed by: Brad Button at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
  • Features: End unit, third-floor primary suite, charming streetscape
817 S. 9th St.
Photo courtesy of Brad Button
817 S. 9th St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Brad Button
