Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $300K
This week's roundup features five properties filled with architectural charm, priced $300k to $1 million.
336 Queen St. Rear 33 — $299,900
Why we love it: With original wood floors, a cozy fireplace and a galley kitchen with a pitched ceiling, this two-story townhouse is so charming.
- Neighborhood: Queen Village
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 800 square feet
- Listed by: Patrick Conway at BHHS Fox & Roach-Center City Walnut
- Features: Flooded with natural light, wet bar, loft
521 Stanwood St. — $369,900
Why we love it: The welcoming L-shaped front porch, pocket doors and parquet wood flooring make this single-family house feel homey.
- Neighborhood: Fox Chase
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,152 square feet
- Listed by: Eric Maher at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Curb appeal, sunroom, partially finished basement with wine storage
1620 Germantown Ave. Unit A — $389,900
Why we love it: Newly built, this two-bed has a sleek kitchen and modern bathrooms with black oversized tile.
- Neighborhood: Germantown Place
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,066 square feet
- Listed by: Ryan Quinn at Space & Company
- Features: Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, patio
3019 W. Stiles St. — $599,900
Why we love it: This beauty features a waterfall edge island, black window casements and gold finishes.
- Neighborhood: Fairmount Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,250 square feet
- Listed by: Scott Frith at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
- Features: Ornate millwork throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, finished basement
817 S. 9th St. — $999,000
Why we love it: The interior of this 4-bed is modern and spacious, but the rooftop deck and private patio with custom landscaping and teak decking steal the show.
- Neighborhood: Bella Vista
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,640 square feet
- Listed by: Brad Button at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
- Features: End unit, third-floor primary suite, charming streetscape
