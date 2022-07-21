1 hour ago - Food and Drink

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

Maxwell Millington
Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat.

1. Center City Pretzel Co.

Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.

Address: 816 Washington Ave.

Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am.

Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co.
2. Rowhome Coffee

Why it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.

  • Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.
  • Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm.
Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs
3. Miller's Twist

Why it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."

Address: 51 N. 12th St.

Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm.

4. Pretzel Workz

Why it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue.

Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm.

Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
