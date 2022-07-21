4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia
There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat.
1. Center City Pretzel Co.
Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.
Address: 816 Washington Ave.
Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am.
2. Rowhome Coffee
Why it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.
- Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.
- Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm.
3. Miller's Twist
Why it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."
Address: 51 N. 12th St.
Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm.
4. Pretzel Workz
Why it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue.
Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm.
