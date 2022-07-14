Philly startup aims to solve mental health crises through primary care

A Philadelphia-based tech startup is trying to prevent mental health crises by helping physicians monitor and identify issues earlier on in primary care settings.

Why it matters: Access to mental health care, which is often siloed, has been an issue for decades, and lingering stigmas and cost remain among the largest barriers.

Since the pandemic began, the number of people seeking behavioral health services has skyrocketed. Even with the recent boom in mental health and wellness apps, demand is outpacing supply and resources are strained, Axios' Caitlin Owens and Erin Brodwin report.

State of play: NeuroFlow says primary care doctors can use its platform and app to track patients' mental health status and refer them to personalized treatment.

App users can log their moods, sleep and pain — data that's fed back to providers. They can also find therapists, learn relaxation techniques, and do self-care activities, like journaling.

The company, which launched in 2016, says its reach has grown to 14 million people across health systems, payers and its partnership with the Department of Defense.

The latest: NeuroFlow most recently partnered with Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health to offer the service to its employees and students.

What they're saying: "The need has never been greater," Matt Miclette, vice president of clinical operations at NeuroFlow, told Axios.

Context: Crisis centers across the country are expecting a surge in call volume after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitions to a three-digit number, 988, this weekend. Federal officials have expressed concerns that most states aren't prepared to meet crisis centers' long-term needs.

If an individual is calling the hotline, then "everything else has fallen through the gaps," Miclette said. " ... There's so much that can happen prior to that to stop that point from ever happening."

Between the lines: Miclette pointed to one study, which found that on average, 45% of individuals who took their own life had contact with primary care providers within one month of suicide.

"These people are coming into the health systems," Miclette said. "We're dismissing them."

Miclette said getting people the help they need earlier on is going to reduce the demand on places like crisis call centers.

Yes, but: Primary care physicians, who already manage some of patients' behavioral health care needs, report "feeling overwhelmed, ill-equipped and underpaid," according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Adopting an integrated care model in the U.S. will require more investment, including training and access to a larger pool of behavioral health providers, the center says.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.