Chef's Table with Poi Dog's Kiki Aranita

Poi Dog's brick-and-mortar store may be gone but its flavors live on.

What's happening: Co-owner Kiki Aranita continues to sell sauces, chili pepper water, seasonings and more via her online store and at stores locally and across the nation.

Aranita's much celebrated Hawaiian restaurant in Rittenhouse and its corresponding food truck were among the first restaurants to shutter in 2020 due to the pandemic.

While she doesn't anticipate opening a new storefront, she has continued to work in Philly kitchens, including at Volvér.

Fun fact: "Poi Dog" is a pidgin term that refers to the complexity of the Hawaii-style food she made, which also draws upon Filipino, Japanese and Portuguese cuisines.

Axios asked Aranita a few questions for our culinary advice series, Chef's Table:

Must-have tool in your home kitchen: Long cooking chopsticks.

Go-to grocery store: Herman's Coffee and Di Bruno Bros. — tied!

Most overlooked spice: I put ginger powder in everything.

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pork and water chestnut wontons.

How to unplug: Spy movies.

Favorite local restaurant and dish: It's Musi. Hands down. (Editor's note: Ari Miller, the chef and owner of Musi, is her husband.)

Yes I admit bias but regardless I crave their pastas constantly.

The pasta keeps changing but I love every iteration — the paprika sorprese with the most perfectly and delicately cooked flatiron steak ... I dream about this. I get upset when I can't have it. I'm upset right now that I don't have a plate in front of me.

Quick tip for at-home cooks: Making your own chili crisp means working your way through your spice cabinet — spices can lose their flavor so use up your spices!