More people are moving out of Pennsylvania than in

Data: Equifax, Moody's Analytics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

In the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote work became a new reality, Pennsylvania saw more residents leaving than people moving in.

By the numbers: More than 318,000 people moved out of the Keystone State between January 2021 and February 2022, while nearly 301,500 moved in, according to data from Moody's Analytics.

Zoom out: Nearby New York, New Jersey and Maryland — where the cost of living overall is higher than Pennsylvania — ranked in the bottom 10 states with the lowest net inbound migration rates.

The top state for net inbound migration was Montana. Maine ranked fourth, and Delaware sixth.

Between the lines: A 2021 study from moving company United Van Lines published earlier this year found that roughly 35% of movers left the state for jobs, while 28% cited family and 21% retirement as their reasons for leaving Pennsylvania.