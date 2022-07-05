Best Day Ever with Visit Philadelphia's new CEO Angela Val

Meet Philly's new tourism guru, Angela Val.

Val took over last week as president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, where she's spearheading efforts to draw more visitors to the city and region, and help boost our local economy.

We spoke to Val about what would make her perfect day in Philadelphia.

Breakfast: The Dutch in South Philly.

The brunch menu includes a wide array of sweet and savory options to choose from, but my go-to treat is the sweet buttermilk waffles with berries and whipped cream.

After breakfast: I'd go on a long walk with my hubby Joe and dog, George, along the beautiful Schuylkill River Trail.

My dog is only four pounds, so I really carry him in a doggie sling. It's a win-win: George gets to be carried, and I get to burn some extra calories from my indulgent breakfast.

Lunch: Jasmine Rice in Rittenhouse for signature Thai food. My go-to is the lemongrass soup with shrimp, a.k.a. spicy goodness!

After lunch: I'd stop by Sprouts supermarket and pick up some food for the coming week.

I love fresh fruit and veggies, and Sprouts has some of the freshest options to choose from.

Early evening: It's time to head back to our neighborhood in Point Breeze and get a cold beer and some onion rings at American Sardine Bar.

Late night: There's no place I'd rather be after a day of adventuring all around the city than on my rooftop deck.