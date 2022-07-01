How to celebrate the Fourth of July in Philadelphia this weekend

Still making plans for the holiday weekend? Here are seven things to do.

Our America Now: Head to The Oval XP at Eakins Oval Friday night for spoken word, dance and musical performances capturing personal and historical stories about freedom. 5-8pm. Free.

Waterfront fireworks: Catch fireworks by Penn's Landing Friday and Saturday, from 9-9:30pm.

"Light": Visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square for a stroll through artist Bruce Munro's new illuminating installations. Open Thursdays–Sundays through Oct. 30. Ticket prices vary.

Free Museum Days: Visit the Powel House, the National Liberty Museum, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and more this weekend. More details.

Celebration of Community and Culture: Esperanza Arts Center is hosting a block party Saturday outside the North Philly nonprofit, with Latin food, music and dance lessons. 11am-3pm. Free.

Funk on Front: Middle Child Clubhouse is hosting a Fourth of July block party on Front St., between Girard Ave. and Thompson St. Live music and food from spots like Liberty Kitchen, Pitruco, and 1-900-ICE-CREAM. $30 for entry.

Party on the Parkway: Head to Ben Franklin Parkway on July 4th for Wawa Welcome America's all-day celebration culminating in a free concert (7pm) featuring Jason Derulo, Ava Max and Tori Kelly. A massive fireworks show (9:45pm) over the Philadelphia Museum of Art to follow.