Philadelphia summer program spots are still open: How to apply

Alexa Mencia
Students play drums at Philadelphia School District summer programming.
A PlayItSafePHL camp last summer. Photo courtesy of the City of Philadelphia

The Philadelphia School District's summer programs are full, but the city says families can still enroll their kids in similar programming through PlayItSafePHL.

Details: Roughly 1,500 openings for PlayItSafePHL summer camps are currently available.

  • The programs start July 5 and run through August 12, from 8:30am to 4pm.
  • They're led entirely by the city's Out-Of-School Time program professionals, and there's a lot of overlap with what's offered through the district's summer learning, Waleska Maldonado, chief of prevention services for the city's Office of Children and Families, tells Axios.

How to apply: Find a summer program near you via the city's locator tool or call 215-709-5366.

