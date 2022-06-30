Philadelphia summer program spots are still open: How to apply

The Philadelphia School District's summer programs are full, but the city says families can still enroll their kids in similar programming through PlayItSafePHL.

Details: Roughly 1,500 openings for PlayItSafePHL summer camps are currently available.

The programs start July 5 and run through August 12, from 8:30am to 4pm.

They're led entirely by the city's Out-Of-School Time program professionals, and there's a lot of overlap with what's offered through the district's summer learning, Waleska Maldonado, chief of prevention services for the city's Office of Children and Families, tells Axios.

How to apply: Find a summer program near you via the city's locator tool or call 215-709-5366.