Fourth of July fireworks prices skyrocket in the Philly metro

Philadelphians looking to buy Fourth of July fireworks may face hiked prices and potentially less variety this year, according to Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan.

Zoldan tells Axios that they had to raise prices around 30% due to higher shipping and labor costs.

The big picture: Inflation is driving up prices for most summer activities, from airline travel to children's camps to fireworks, Axios' Emily Peck and Kelly Tyko report.

The fireworks industry has seen shipping costs increase since 2019 from around $10,000 to $45,000 per shipping container, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

"In many cases, the cost of shipping was more than the cost of the goods in the container," Zoldan says, noting that the majority of fireworks are imported to the U.S. from China.

Between the lines: Zoldan adds that his company is having to pay "more for the labor we can get."

"If you want to have employees ... the only way you can get them is to pay more money and you still can't get enough," he says.

Despite price hikes, Zoldan says sales are about the same as last year.