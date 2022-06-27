54 mins ago - Things to Do
Private pools to rent near Philadelphia starting at $60 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up. Here are two that caught our eye.
1. Saltwater retreat
This secluded inground pool has a sun ledge, three pool fountains and large patio for relaxing.
- Location: Villanova.
- Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests (plus $15 per hour for one more).
- Number of guests: Up to 6.
2. Custom-built lap pool
Get your exercise in this custom-built 50,000 gallon, 25-yard lap pool or relax in the hot tub, in the pool house, in the steam room, or by the fireplace.
- Location: Media.
- Cost: $85.50–$95 per hour for up to 5 guests (plus $10 per hour, per guest after 5 guests).
- Number of guests: Up to 10.
