New luxury condos open in Arthaus tower on South Broad Street
Meet the latest addition to the Philadelphia skyline: Arthaus.
What's happening: The 47-story residential building — made up of 107 condos and three penthouses — is now open after more than three years of construction.
- Property owners will begin moving in Wednesday.
State of play: The sleek glass-and-concrete tower located across from the Kimmel Center brings 400,000 square feet of new condominiums and ground-floor retail and dining to the Avenue of the Arts.
- Philly developer Carl Dranoff initially proposed a condo-hotel hybrid for the site about a decade ago, before scrapping the plan for an all-residential building in 2018.
Between the lines: Dranoff told Axios that several floors have already been sold, although he declined to disclose exact sales figures.
By the numbers: The $253 million Arthaus project's condos range in size from approximately 1,600-5,550 square feet, according to the developer.
- All units have balconies, 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, built-in shelving, and floor-to-ceiling windows, among other features.
- Price tag: $2-$15 million.
Zoom in: Two of the penthouses take up one floor each, ranging in price from $7 million to $8 million.
- The third penthouse is bi-level, making up the 43rd and 44th floors, and includes an elevator, fireplace, butler's pantry closet, and more, for a price of $15 million.
Building amenities include: A rooftop glass greenhouse along with gardening beds.
- 75-foot indoor pool with hot tub.
- Saunas and steam rooms.
- 36,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor shared space.
- Valet-attended residential parking.
What they're saying: Dranoff said Arthaus will reset expectations for residential properties at the top of the market in Philadelphia.
- "It's attracting new residents to our City who will expand the tax base and support local businesses, and arts institutions," he said.
