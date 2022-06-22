New luxury condos open in Arthaus tower on South Broad Street

Meet the latest addition to the Philadelphia skyline: Arthaus.

What's happening: The 47-story residential building — made up of 107 condos and three penthouses — is now open after more than three years of construction.

Property owners will begin moving in Wednesday.

State of play: The sleek glass-and-concrete tower located across from the Kimmel Center brings 400,000 square feet of new condominiums and ground-floor retail and dining to the Avenue of the Arts.

Philly developer Carl Dranoff initially proposed a condo-hotel hybrid for the site about a decade ago, before scrapping the plan for an all-residential building in 2018.

The pool located inside Arthaus. Rendering courtesy of Dranoff Properties

Between the lines: Dranoff told Axios that several floors have already been sold, although he declined to disclose exact sales figures.

By the numbers: The $253 million Arthaus project's condos range in size from approximately 1,600-5,550 square feet, according to the developer.

All units have balconies, 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, built-in shelving, and floor-to-ceiling windows, among other features.

Price tag: $2-$15 million.

A kitchen and eating area inside a condo at Arthaus. Rendering courtesy of Dranoff Properties

Zoom in: Two of the penthouses take up one floor each, ranging in price from $7 million to $8 million.

The third penthouse is bi-level, making up the 43rd and 44th floors, and includes an elevator, fireplace, butler's pantry closet, and more, for a price of $15 million.

Building amenities include: A rooftop glass greenhouse along with gardening beds.

75-foot indoor pool with hot tub.

Saunas and steam rooms.

36,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor shared space.

Valet-attended residential parking.

What they're saying: Dranoff said Arthaus will reset expectations for residential properties at the top of the market in Philadelphia.

"It's attracting new residents to our City who will expand the tax base and support local businesses, and arts institutions," he said.

A bathroom in a condo inside Arthaus. Rendering courtesy of Dranoff Properties