Ferris wheel and pop-up festival coming to Philadelphia's Eakins Oval

A ferris wheel has landed near the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Driving the news: The 108-foot ride is the most visible part of The Oval XP, which is transforming Eakins Oval into a pop-up festival that kicks off on June 16.

The summer events include live music, wellness classes, food, drinks, games and family-friendly programming.

What to expect:

🍺 MilkBoy will operate Oval XP’s outdoor beer garden, dubbed the largest in the city. It'll feature 24 taps from local craft breweries, rotating food menus, multiple bars, backyard games, and live performances, including music and comedy.

🎨 A massive ground mural from artist Calo Rosa, titled "Common Ground."

🎶 The new Summer Stage will host free music and entertainment.

👦🏾 The Imagination Space will offer family-friendly programming, including a mini-golf course, playground, games and instruments to borrow.

Of note: Restrooms will be available.

Before you go: The festival is open Wednesday-Sunday from June 16 through Aug. 21.