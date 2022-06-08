Stephen Starr collabs with Aramark on new Wells Fargo Center restaurant

Philly restaurateur Stephen Starr and Aramark are joining forces for a new restaurant at the Wells Fargo Center.

Driving the news: The sports arena announced the collaboration between the two Philly food giants Tuesday as part of its more than $300 million transformation project.

The new eatery from the restaurateur behind Parc, Frankford Hall, LMNO, El Rey and Buddakan, will replace the arena's only sit-down restaurant, The Grille.

Details: Starr's new spot will serve a full menu of American-style cuisine and sit approximately 300 people.

Visitors can take in floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city skyline.

Philadelphia sports teams will be incorporated into the restaurant's decor.

Zoom out: The Wells Fargo Center project includes a redesigned main concourse and a new club level, the latter of which is pegged to be completed by this fall.

The project also includes a new 4K center-hung scoreboard, a BetRivers.com Sports Lounge, and a makeover of the mezzanine level.

What they're saying: "The sports and entertainment industry is one that I've yet to leave my mark on, so this opportunity to collaborate with Aramark and Wells Fargo Center on an in-arena restaurant concept is really special," Starr said in a statement.

Valerie Camillo, president of the Wells Fargo Center, said Starr is "synonymous with culinary excellence here in Philly and all around the world."

The new restaurant, she added, is "just one more way to ensure our arena remains cutting edge and world class for decades to come."

What's next: You can eat at the Starr's new restaurant when it opens in October, at the start of the Sixers' and Flyers' seasons.