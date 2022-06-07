2 hours ago - News

Construction begins on $1M plaza project near Reading Terminal Market

Mike D'Onofrio
A rendering of Filbert Street between 11th and 12th Streets after the construction project to make the area more pedestrian friendly
A rendering of Filbert Street between 11th and 12th Streets after the construction project to make the area more pedestrian friendly. Image courtesy of Ground Reconsidered

Filbert Street, outside of Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market, is getting a pedestrian-friendly facelift.

Driving the news: Tuesday marks the groundbreaking of a $1 million plan to create a plaza along the underpass on Filbert Street, between 11th and 12th Streets.

Details: The project will create one of the first curbless streets in the city, spanning 15,000 square feet.

  • The new public space will allow for outdoor dining, pop-up retail kiosks, art installations and cultural programming.
  • Plus: The project will widen sidewalks and allow for improved access to public transit.

Of note: Drivers will still be able to pass through the roadway.

Flashback: The project was announced in 2019 and expected to be completed the following year, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

What they're saying: Annie Allman, the market's CEO and general manager, said in a statement that useful and inviting outdoor spaces have become increasingly important to Philly during the pandemic, "putting an emphasis on the importance of projects like this."

What's next: The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

