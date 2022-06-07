Construction begins on $1M plaza project near Reading Terminal Market

Filbert Street, outside of Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market, is getting a pedestrian-friendly facelift.

Driving the news: Tuesday marks the groundbreaking of a $1 million plan to create a plaza along the underpass on Filbert Street, between 11th and 12th Streets.

Details: The project will create one of the first curbless streets in the city, spanning 15,000 square feet.

The new public space will allow for outdoor dining, pop-up retail kiosks, art installations and cultural programming.

Plus: The project will widen sidewalks and allow for improved access to public transit.

Of note: Drivers will still be able to pass through the roadway.

Flashback: The project was announced in 2019 and expected to be completed the following year, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

What they're saying: Annie Allman, the market's CEO and general manager, said in a statement that useful and inviting outdoor spaces have become increasingly important to Philly during the pandemic, "putting an emphasis on the importance of projects like this."

What's next: The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.