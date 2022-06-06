Philly's "Jeopardy!" moment

Mount Airy's Ryan Long keeps winning "Jeopardy!"

What's happening: The 39-year-old notched his 16th win on the quiz show on Friday, bringing his total winnings to $299,400.

Long, a former ride-share driver, ranks 9th on the show's Leaderboard of Legends for consecutive games won. He also has landed a spot on the show's annual Tournament of Champions.

Catch up quick: Long is a graduate of George Washington High School in Philly and did a year of community college.

What he's saying: Long told Axios that he's an avid reader of literature, history and the classics — as well as comics.

"I went through life absorbing stuff. That's basically it," he said.

While Long said he's still "living a regular life," he noted that he is getting recognized at the grocery store.

What's next: Long will defend his wining streak Monday, at 7pm on ABC.