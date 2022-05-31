Philly's Odunde Festival readies for in-person return this summer
Odunde — the largest African American festival in the city and nation — returns next month for the first time in two years.
Driving the news: The festival's CEO, Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, and Mayor Jim Kenney are gathering with city officials and artists Tuesday morning to announce Odunde's return to South Philly on June 12.
The big picture: The festival has grown into a massive economic driver for the city in its more than 45-year history.
- The event annually attracts up to 500,000 attendees and has an economic impact of $28 million for the city.
Details: Odunde will take over more than a dozen blocks from 10am-8pm on June 12. It'll span 18th-24th Streets along South Street, and 23rd and Naudain to Grays Ferry Avenue and Christian Street.
- There will be live entertainment and more than 100 vendors, featuring food, drinks, and arts and crafts, among other things.
- Events leading up to the festival are scheduled between June 8-11.
What they're saying: Fernandez-West told Axios that vendors have remained committed to the festival after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021.
- "The fact that Odunde is able to withstand the pandemic and is still going on, that's the blessing," she said.
Go deeper: For more information about Odunde, visit the festival's website.
