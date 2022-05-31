Philly's Odunde Festival readies for in-person return this summer

Odunde — the largest African American festival in the city and nation — returns next month for the first time in two years.

Driving the news: The festival's CEO, Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, and Mayor Jim Kenney are gathering with city officials and artists Tuesday morning to announce Odunde's return to South Philly on June 12.

The big picture: The festival has grown into a massive economic driver for the city in its more than 45-year history.

The event annually attracts up to 500,000 attendees and has an economic impact of $28 million for the city.

Details: Odunde will take over more than a dozen blocks from 10am-8pm on June 12. It'll span 18th-24th Streets along South Street, and 23rd and Naudain to Grays Ferry Avenue and Christian Street.

There will be live entertainment and more than 100 vendors, featuring food, drinks, and arts and crafts, among other things.

Events leading up to the festival are scheduled between June 8-11.

What they're saying: Fernandez-West told Axios that vendors have remained committed to the festival after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

"The fact that Odunde is able to withstand the pandemic and is still going on, that's the blessing," she said.

Go deeper: For more information about Odunde, visit the festival's website.