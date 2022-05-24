Philly's Quinta Brunson and Questlove make Time 100 list

Philadelphia's own Quinta Brunson and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson were named among Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Driving the news: The annual Time 100 list, released on Monday, spotlights top leaders, artists, innovators, pioneers, titans of industry and icons of the year.

Zoom in: Brunson, who was listed in the artists category, is the creator and star of ABC's breakout show "Abbott Elementary," a comedy about teachers in a Philly public school.

NBA star LeBron James said in his profile of Brunson that she "uses comedy to shine a light on big issues in public education in a very real, relatable way — not to put down but to give hope that we can do better."

Questlove, listed in the pioneers category, is the drummer of The Roots, bandleader for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," an author and more.

Questlove also recently won an Oscar for best documentary for "Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)."

"Not only is he a musical encyclopedia but also a comedy nerd and one of the most creative people I've ever met," Fallon wrote of Questlove.

