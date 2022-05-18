Pennsylvania's Democratic progressives and establishment face off
Pennsylvania's Democratic progressives and party establishment candidates both secured wins in Tuesday's primaries.
What's happening: The seesaw battle within the party continues, though most incumbents fended off challengers in the few hotly contested races.
- Democratic candidates backed by progressive groups, like Reclaim Philadelphia, failed to pry seats from some longtime candidates.
Congressional 3rd District: Incumbent Dwight Evans cruised to victory over challengers Alexandra Hunt, a millennial progressive, and union organizer Michael Cogbill.
- Hunt, a former stripper, drew national attention with her "Elect Hoes" slogan and garnered a massive war chest.
8th District state Senate: Longtime incumbent Anthony Williams appeared to overcome a challenge from progressive Paul Prescod, an organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America and former Philly school teacher.
- Williams faced his first competitive primary in his West Philly district, which he first won in 1998.
194th District for state rep: Tarik Khan, former president of the Pennsylvania state Nurses Association, appeared to topple incumbent Pam DeLissio.
- Tarik had endorsements from both the party and progressive groups.
200th District for state rep: Progressive Chris Rabb appeared to overcome party-backed Isabella Fitzgerald.
- The district was redrawn in the recent redistricting process, which pitted incumbents Rabb and Fitzgerald against one another in the same district.
182th District for state rep: Party-backed Ben Waxman, a former journalist and ex-spokesman for District Attorney Larry Krasner, bested three other candidates for the vacant seat.
- He also was backed by progressive groups.
184th District for state rep: Incumbent and progressive Elizabeth Fiedler appeared to fend off a challenge from party-backed Michael Giangiordano II, a real estate professional.
10th District for state rep: Incumbent and party-backed Amen Brown appeared to beat out Cass Green, who was endorsed by progressive groups, and community radio personality Sajda Blackwell.
