7 biggest events in Philadelphia in 2022

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in Philadelphia starting this spring.

The mud pit. Photo courtesy of Kensington Derby & Arts Festival and New Kensington Community Development Corporation

What: Part arts fest, part parade of human-powered vehicles, this family friendly celebration is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Details: The event takes place May 14 from noon to 6pm on Trenton Avenue, Frankford Avenue to Norris Street.

Cost: Free to attend. Register for the derby here.

What: Take in the work of emerging and established Latino filmmakers through screenings and other programming.

Details: The festival runs from May 29 through June 5.

Cost: Check here for more information.

What: Celebrate global storytelling traditions at this showcase of films by Black, brown and Indigenous people from around the world.

Details: The festival runs from Aug. 3-7.

Cost: Check here soon for more information.

Last year's fest. Photo: Daniel Jackson, courtesy of BlackStar Film Festival

4. Odunde Festival

What: Savor global vendors and get a taste of Africa in one of Philly's oldest, historically African American neighborhoods.

Details: The sprawling street festival runs from June 5-12 at 23rd Street and South Street. Check here soon for more information.

What: The two-day music festival that's personally curated by Jay-Z returns this Labor Day weekend.

Details: The festival takes place Sept. 3-4 on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Cost: Check here soon for more information.

Crowds at the fest. Photo: Mark Makela/Corbis via Getty Images

What: Enjoy international food and drinks, performances, crafts, vendors and more at this fest spanning South Street.

Details: The event, formerly slated for May 7, has been postponed to Oct. 1.

Cost: Check here for more details closer to the event.

What: Peruse this authentic German Christmas market for gifts and treats like waffles, bratwurst, mulled wine and more.

Details: Check here soon for more information. This year's market will run from Nov. 19 through Christmas Eve.