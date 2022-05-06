7 biggest events in Philadelphia in 2022
Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.
- Here are the top seven events happening in Philadelphia starting this spring.
1. Kensington Derby and Arts Festival
What: Part arts fest, part parade of human-powered vehicles, this family friendly celebration is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Details: The event takes place May 14 from noon to 6pm on Trenton Avenue, Frankford Avenue to Norris Street.
Cost: Free to attend. Register for the derby here.
2. Philadelphia Latino Film Festival
What: Take in the work of emerging and established Latino filmmakers through screenings and other programming.
Details: The festival runs from May 29 through June 5.
Cost: Check here for more information.
3. BlackStar Film Festival
What: Celebrate global storytelling traditions at this showcase of films by Black, brown and Indigenous people from around the world.
Details: The festival runs from Aug. 3-7.
Cost: Check here soon for more information.
4. Odunde Festival
What: Savor global vendors and get a taste of Africa in one of Philly's oldest, historically African American neighborhoods.
Details: The sprawling street festival runs from June 5-12 at 23rd Street and South Street. Check here soon for more information.
5. Made In America Festival
What: The two-day music festival that's personally curated by Jay-Z returns this Labor Day weekend.
Details: The festival takes place Sept. 3-4 on the Ben Franklin Parkway.
Cost: Check here soon for more information.
6. South Street Fest
What: Enjoy international food and drinks, performances, crafts, vendors and more at this fest spanning South Street.
Details: The event, formerly slated for May 7, has been postponed to Oct. 1.
Cost: Check here for more details closer to the event.
7. Christmas Village
What: Peruse this authentic German Christmas market for gifts and treats like waffles, bratwurst, mulled wine and more.
Details: Check here soon for more information. This year's market will run from Nov. 19 through Christmas Eve.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.