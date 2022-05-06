7 hours ago - Things to Do

7 biggest events in Philadelphia in 2022

Maxwell Millington
Crowds cheer at a music festival
Made in America Music Festival. Photo: Mark Makela/Corbis via Getty Images

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

  • Here are the top seven events happening in Philadelphia starting this spring.
1. Kensington Derby and Arts Festival
A derby contestant dressed in a rabbit costume rides past a mud pit
The mud pit. Photo courtesy of Kensington Derby & Arts Festival and New Kensington Community Development Corporation

What: Part arts fest, part parade of human-powered vehicles, this family friendly celebration is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Details: The event takes place May 14 from noon to 6pm on Trenton Avenue, Frankford Avenue to Norris Street.

Cost: Free to attend. Register for the derby here.

2. Philadelphia Latino Film Festival

What: Take in the work of emerging and established Latino filmmakers through screenings and other programming.

Details: The festival runs from May 29 through June 5.

Cost: Check here for more information.

3. BlackStar Film Festival

What: Celebrate global storytelling traditions at this showcase of films by Black, brown and Indigenous people from around the world.

Details: The festival runs from Aug. 3-7.

Cost: Check here soon for more information.

People watching a film in the dark
Last year's fest. Photo: Daniel Jackson, courtesy of BlackStar Film Festival
4. Odunde Festival

What: Savor global vendors and get a taste of Africa in one of Philly's oldest, historically African American neighborhoods.

Details: The sprawling street festival runs from June 5-12 at 23rd Street and South Street. Check here soon for more information.

5. Made In America Festival

What: The two-day music festival that's personally curated by Jay-Z returns this Labor Day weekend.

Details: The festival takes place Sept. 3-4 on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Cost: Check here soon for more information.

Crowds cheer at a music festival
Crowds at the fest. Photo: Mark Makela/Corbis via Getty Images
6. South Street Fest

What: Enjoy international food and drinks, performances, crafts, vendors and more at this fest spanning South Street.

Details: The event, formerly slated for May 7, has been postponed to Oct. 1.

Cost: Check here for more details closer to the event.

7. Christmas Village

What: Peruse this authentic German Christmas market for gifts and treats like waffles, bratwurst, mulled wine and more.

Details: Check here soon for more information. This year's market will run from Nov. 19 through Christmas Eve.

Shoppers at an outdoor Christmas market
Vendors in wooden booths. Photo: Jumping Rocks/UIG via Getty Images
