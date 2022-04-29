5 lake and beachfront Airbnbs near Philadelphia for summer vacation

Plan your summer vacation with five scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all less than a three-hour drive from Philly.

This recently renovated lakefront home provides more than enough space indoors for a comfortable family vacation and plenty of amenities for fun outdoors as well.

Location: Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania.

Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania. Features: Waterfront, free parking, private dock, fire pit, kayak for guest use.

Waterfront, free parking, private dock, fire pit, kayak for guest use. Space: 16 guests, six bedrooms, three bathrooms.

16 guests, six bedrooms, three bathrooms. Cost: $720 per night.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Enjoy your Ocean City adventure in this spacious condo just steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and fishing pier.

Location: Ocean City, New Jersey.

Ocean City, New Jersey. Features: Rooftop deck, fireplace, outdoor shower, free parking onsite.

Rooftop deck, fireplace, outdoor shower, free parking onsite. Space: Eight guests, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Eight guests, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. Cost: $235 per night.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This renovated cottage is ideal for families with features like outdoor space for grilling, corn-hole, a fire pit, and a game room.

Location: Seaside Park, New Jersey.

Seaside Park, New Jersey. Features: Beach access, free parking onsite, fire pit, outdoor shower, game room.

Beach access, free parking onsite, fire pit, outdoor shower, game room. Space: Six guests, three bedrooms, one bathroom.

Six guests, three bedrooms, one bathroom. Cost: $300 per night.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Located just minutes from both the beach and Silver Lake, this rental provides the best of both worlds. You'll also be a short walk or bike ride to restaurants and shops on Rehoboth Avenue.

Location: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Features: Beach access, free parking onsite, wrap-around screened porch, private backyard and grill, four bikes and a sea kayak available for use.

Beach access, free parking onsite, wrap-around screened porch, private backyard and grill, four bikes and a sea kayak available for use. Space: 10 guests, five bedrooms, three bathrooms.

10 guests, five bedrooms, three bathrooms. Cost: $625 per night.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This 640-square-foot luxury pad is literally on the water, but fully equipped for up to four guests and within walking distance to bars and restaurants along the Eastern Shore.

Location: Kent Narrows, Grasonville, Maryland.

Kent Narrows, Grasonville, Maryland. Features: Free parking, beach access, rooftop deck.

Free parking, beach access, rooftop deck. Space: Four guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms.

Four guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Cost: $280 per night.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb