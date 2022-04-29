5 mins ago - Things to Do

5 lake and beachfront Airbnbs near Philadelphia for summer vacation

Maxwell Millington
Living room area in lake house rental near Lakeville, Pennsylvania
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Plan your summer vacation with five scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all less than a three-hour drive from Philly.

1. Three-story lakefront property

This recently renovated lakefront home provides more than enough space indoors for a comfortable family vacation and plenty of amenities for fun outdoors as well.

  • Location: Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania.
  • Features: Waterfront, free parking, private dock, fire pit, kayak for guest use.
  • Space: 16 guests, six bedrooms, three bathrooms.
  • Cost: $720 per night.
Exterior of lake house rental near Lakeville, Pennsylvania
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of lake house rental near Lakeville, Pennsylvania
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Ocean City condo

Enjoy your Ocean City adventure in this spacious condo just steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and fishing pier.

  • Location: Ocean City, New Jersey.
  • Features: Rooftop deck, fireplace, outdoor shower, free parking onsite.
  • Space: Eight guests, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms.
  • Cost: $235 per night.
Exterior of Ocean City, New Jersey condo
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Seaside cottage

This renovated cottage is ideal for families with features like outdoor space for grilling, corn-hole, a fire pit, and a game room.

  • Location: Seaside Park, New Jersey.
  • Features: Beach access, free parking onsite, fire pit, outdoor shower, game room.
  • Space: Six guests, three bedrooms, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $300 per night.
Exterior of cottage near Seaside Heights, New Jersey
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of cottage near Seaside, New Jersey
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Vintage beach house

Located just minutes from both the beach and Silver Lake, this rental provides the best of both worlds. You'll also be a short walk or bike ride to restaurants and shops on Rehoboth Avenue.

  • Location: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
  • Features: Beach access, free parking onsite, wrap-around screened porch, private backyard and grill, four bikes and a sea kayak available for use.
  • Space: 10 guests, five bedrooms, three bathrooms.
  • Cost: $625 per night.
Exterior of Vintage Beach House near Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of vintage beach house near Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
5. Luxury houseboat

This 640-square-foot luxury pad is literally on the water, but fully equipped for up to four guests and within walking distance to bars and restaurants along the Eastern Shore.

  • Location: Kent Narrows, Grasonville, Maryland.
  • Features: Free parking, beach access, rooftop deck.
  • Space: Four guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms.
  • Cost: $280 per night.
Exterior of house boat Airbnb rental near Kent Island, Maryland
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area inside house boat Airbnb rental on Kent Island, Maryland
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
