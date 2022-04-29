5 lake and beachfront Airbnbs near Philadelphia for summer vacation
Plan your summer vacation with five scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all less than a three-hour drive from Philly.
1. Three-story lakefront property
This recently renovated lakefront home provides more than enough space indoors for a comfortable family vacation and plenty of amenities for fun outdoors as well.
- Location: Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania.
- Features: Waterfront, free parking, private dock, fire pit, kayak for guest use.
- Space: 16 guests, six bedrooms, three bathrooms.
- Cost: $720 per night.
2. Ocean City condo
Enjoy your Ocean City adventure in this spacious condo just steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and fishing pier.
- Location: Ocean City, New Jersey.
- Features: Rooftop deck, fireplace, outdoor shower, free parking onsite.
- Space: Eight guests, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms.
- Cost: $235 per night.
3. Seaside cottage
This renovated cottage is ideal for families with features like outdoor space for grilling, corn-hole, a fire pit, and a game room.
- Location: Seaside Park, New Jersey.
- Features: Beach access, free parking onsite, fire pit, outdoor shower, game room.
- Space: Six guests, three bedrooms, one bathroom.
- Cost: $300 per night.
4. Vintage beach house
Located just minutes from both the beach and Silver Lake, this rental provides the best of both worlds. You'll also be a short walk or bike ride to restaurants and shops on Rehoboth Avenue.
- Location: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
- Features: Beach access, free parking onsite, wrap-around screened porch, private backyard and grill, four bikes and a sea kayak available for use.
- Space: 10 guests, five bedrooms, three bathrooms.
- Cost: $625 per night.
5. Luxury houseboat
This 640-square-foot luxury pad is literally on the water, but fully equipped for up to four guests and within walking distance to bars and restaurants along the Eastern Shore.
- Location: Kent Narrows, Grasonville, Maryland.
- Features: Free parking, beach access, rooftop deck.
- Space: Four guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms.
- Cost: $280 per night.
