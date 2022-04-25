Philly's lifeguard shortage could lead to pool closures this summer

A lifeguard shortage is looming again ahead of Philly's summer swimming season.

Driving the news: The city only has enough lifeguards to open 18 of the city's 65 available outdoor pools this summer, as of April 14, Charlotte Merrick, a spokesperson for the city's Parks and Recreation Department, told Axios.

Pool openings will begin on a rolling basis during the last two weeks of June.

Why it matters: The vacancies could result in reduced hours — or even closures — during the warm summer months, when many families seek out city pools for safe places to play.

Flashback: The city opened only 42 pools last summer, said Merrick, who attributed most of the closures to the lack of lifeguards during the pandemic.

Others were shuttered due to ongoing construction or mechanical issues.

By the numbers: 228 lifeguards have signed up to work in city pools this summer. The city needs to hire 350-400 to open all pools.

While Philly has recruited more guards than this time last year, the figure is less than what was typical for this period before the pandemic.

Of note: The city has 70 outdoor pools, but five — Vare, Heitzman, Chew, Shuler, and Kingsessing — are scheduled to be closed this summer due to renovations or maintenance.

Additionally, the city will operate the indoor pool at Lincoln High School this summer.

Zoom in: Philly boosted starting pay this year to attract more applicants. Rookie guards' rates will start at $16 an hour, beginning July 1. That's up 76 cents compared with last year.

Experienced guards can earn up to $18 an hour this summer.

Plus: Free training and certification classes are available for applicants ages 16-24 who commit to working at a city pool.

What they're saying: "The pool opening plan is driven by available staffing, geography, neighborhood need, past pool usage data, and other nearby cooling options like spraygrounds," Merrick said.