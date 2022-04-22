Weekend in Philly: Earth Day, markets, food fests and more

This weekend is packed with events across Philly. Here are seven to put on your list:

🌎 The city is putting on an Earth Day celebration Friday at Cherry Street Pier from 5-7pm. The free event will feature storytelling, activities and vendors. Register here.

🛍 Philly's Multicultural Marketplace opens for the season Friday at Love Park in Center City. Shop clothes, health and wellness products, food, art and more from African American and Hispanic vendors.

♻️ Then, shop at another market, this one focused on sustainable businesses, at Cherry Street Pier on Saturday from 12-7pm. Free, but a $5 donation is suggested.

🇵🇷 Celebrate Puerto Rican culture at the National Liberty Museum's Family Day from 12-4pm on Saturday. Free for members and kids under 5, $12 for adults.

🌱 Enjoy nature hikes, music and food trucks at Naturepalooza this Saturday. The free event takes place at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education from 10am-2pm. Registration required.

🍽️ Feast on five blocks of street food at Flavors on the Avenue in East Passyunk on Sunday from 11am-5pm.

🎉 Or head to Manayunk for the StrEAT Food Festival, which runs at the same time. The daylong event will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and more.