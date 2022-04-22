Weekend in Philly: Earth Day, markets, food fests and more
This weekend is packed with events across Philly. Here are seven to put on your list:
🌎 The city is putting on an Earth Day celebration Friday at Cherry Street Pier from 5-7pm. The free event will feature storytelling, activities and vendors. Register here.
🛍 Philly's Multicultural Marketplace opens for the season Friday at Love Park in Center City. Shop clothes, health and wellness products, food, art and more from African American and Hispanic vendors.
♻️ Then, shop at another market, this one focused on sustainable businesses, at Cherry Street Pier on Saturday from 12-7pm. Free, but a $5 donation is suggested.
🇵🇷 Celebrate Puerto Rican culture at the National Liberty Museum's Family Day from 12-4pm on Saturday. Free for members and kids under 5, $12 for adults.
🌱 Enjoy nature hikes, music and food trucks at Naturepalooza this Saturday. The free event takes place at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education from 10am-2pm. Registration required.
🍽️ Feast on five blocks of street food at Flavors on the Avenue in East Passyunk on Sunday from 11am-5pm.
🎉 Or head to Manayunk for the StrEAT Food Festival, which runs at the same time. The daylong event will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and more.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.