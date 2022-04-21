Acme Markets tops Philadelphia-area grocery rankings

Data: Chain Store Guides, LLC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Acme Markets reigns as the Philadelphia area's top grocer, according to a recent report from Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm that examined 2021 grocery and liquor store revenue.

Yes, but: Albertsons LLC, which owns the Malvern-based grocery chain, might not hold the crown for long.

The parent company may be considering selling some of its grocery chains as it conducts a review of its business strategy.

Zoom in: Albertsons is among the top four retailers in the U.S., alongside Walmart, Kroger and Target. It owns 77 stores in the Philly area, as of last year, per the data.

Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, had the most grocery stores at 252, but it ranked 16th on the list.

Meanwhile, Giant, with 64 local stores, and Walmart, at 25, did better on volume of products sold, according to the data. They held the No. 2 and No. 3 slots, respectively.

Of note: The following counties were included in the 2021 review: Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem in New Jersey; New Castle in Delaware and Cecil in Maryland.