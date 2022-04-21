Acme Markets tops Philadelphia-area grocery rankings
Acme Markets reigns as the Philadelphia area's top grocer, according to a recent report from Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm that examined 2021 grocery and liquor store revenue.
Yes, but: Albertsons LLC, which owns the Malvern-based grocery chain, might not hold the crown for long.
- The parent company may be considering selling some of its grocery chains as it conducts a review of its business strategy.
Zoom in: Albertsons is among the top four retailers in the U.S., alongside Walmart, Kroger and Target. It owns 77 stores in the Philly area, as of last year, per the data.
- Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, had the most grocery stores at 252, but it ranked 16th on the list.
- Meanwhile, Giant, with 64 local stores, and Walmart, at 25, did better on volume of products sold, according to the data. They held the No. 2 and No. 3 slots, respectively.
Of note: The following counties were included in the 2021 review: Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem in New Jersey; New Castle in Delaware and Cecil in Maryland.
