Love City Brewing opens new beer garden in Callowhill
I stopped by Love City Brewing in the Callowhill neighborhood Tuesday to check out the opening of its new beer garden as the outdoor sipping season kicks off.
The intrigue: The beer garden offers a relaxing outdoor space next to the viaduct, has plenty of covered areas in case the weather turns and uses repurposed materials, like shipping containers.
Details: The space has about 100 seats, including lounge seating, and is located at 10th and Hamilton streets, which is across the street from Love City's taproom.
- Its menu includes cocktails, beer, wine, cider and snacks, including sourdough pretzel nuggets and chips and salsa.
- Plus: It's dog-friendly.
What I tried: The brewery released a new beer to mark its four-year anniversary on Tuesday, a Pilsner named Country Feedback. It's light, refreshing and packed with flavor.
- Cost: $6 for a pint, $12 for a four-pack.
What they're saying: Melissa Walter, the brewery's co-founder, told me the outdoor space will help the brewery attract customers after the city revived its indoor face mask mandate.
- Masks or proof of vaccination aren't required to enter the outdoor beer garden.
- "Walk in, hang out, grab a beer, relax," Walter said.
Be smart: The brewery's indoor space does require proof of vaccination to enter, which means it's exempt from the city mask mandate.
Open: Monday-Thursday, 4-10pm; Friday, 4pm-12am; Saturday, 12pm-12am; Sunday, 12-8pm.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.