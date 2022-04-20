Love City Brewing opens new beer garden in Callowhill

I stopped by Love City Brewing in the Callowhill neighborhood Tuesday to check out the opening of its new beer garden as the outdoor sipping season kicks off.

The intrigue: The beer garden offers a relaxing outdoor space next to the viaduct, has plenty of covered areas in case the weather turns and uses repurposed materials, like shipping containers.

Details: The space has about 100 seats, including lounge seating, and is located at 10th and Hamilton streets, which is across the street from Love City's taproom.

Its menu includes cocktails, beer, wine, cider and snacks, including sourdough pretzel nuggets and chips and salsa.

Plus: It's dog-friendly.

What I tried: The brewery released a new beer to mark its four-year anniversary on Tuesday, a Pilsner named Country Feedback. It's light, refreshing and packed with flavor.

Cost: $6 for a pint, $12 for a four-pack.

A glass of Love City Brewing's new beer, Country Feedback. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

What they're saying: Melissa Walter, the brewery's co-founder, told me the outdoor space will help the brewery attract customers after the city revived its indoor face mask mandate.

Masks or proof of vaccination aren't required to enter the outdoor beer garden.

"Walk in, hang out, grab a beer, relax," Walter said.

Be smart: The brewery's indoor space does require proof of vaccination to enter, which means it's exempt from the city mask mandate.

Open: Monday-Thursday, 4-10pm; Friday, 4pm-12am; Saturday, 12pm-12am; Sunday, 12-8pm.