6 ways to spend Easter and Passover weekend in Philly

It's Friday. Here are six ways to spend this weekend.

🍽️ Passover begins at sundown. Pick up everything you need for your Seder at these Philadelphia restaurants.

🌼 Spring Fest at Bartram's Gardens on Saturday features local vendors, family-friendly activities (pony rides!), performances and workshops.

☀️ Looking to eat and drink alfresco? Check out the recently opened PHS Pop Up Garden and Bok Bar.

🎉 The Philadelphia Zoo celebrates the Hindu festival of Holi, starting at noon on Saturday. Festivities include music, dancing and food. Tickets: $19-$24.

😺 Philadelphia Brewing Co. hosts the Furry Friends of Frankford Avenue Pet Festival, starting at 11am on Saturday. Sip beer, shop vendors, enjoy a costume parade and meet pets available for adoption.

🐰 The 89th Easter Promenade on South Street starts at 12:30pm Sunday. The family-friendly tradition features a parade, egg hunt, food, drinks and best-dressed contests.