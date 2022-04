6 ways to spend Easter and Passover weekend in Philly

It's Friday. Here are six ways to spend this weekend.

🍽️ Passover begins at sundown. Pick up everything you need for your Seder at these Philadelphia restaurants.

🌼 Spring Fest at Bartram's Gardens on Saturday features local vendors, family-friendly activities (pony rides!), performances and workshops.

☀️ Looking to eat and drink alfresco? Check out the recently opened PHS Pop Up Garden and Bok Bar.

ğŸŽ‰ The Philadelphia Zoo celebrates the Hindu festival of Holi, starting at noon on Saturday. Festivities include music, dancing and food. Tickets: $19-$24.

😺 Philadelphia Brewing Co. hosts the Furry Friends of Frankford Avenue Pet Festival, starting at 11am on Saturday. Sip beer, shop vendors, enjoy a costume parade and meet pets available for adoption.

🐰 The 89th Easter Promenade on South Street starts at 12:30pm Sunday. The family-friendly tradition features a parade, egg hunt, food, drinks and best-dressed contests.