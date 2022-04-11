Live opera returns to Philadelphia's Academy of Music this month

Live opera is returning to the Academy of Music for the first time in nearly 1,000 days.

Driving the news: Opera Philadelphia will put on four performances of Verdi's "Rigoletto" at the academy, starting April 29.

Flashback: The last time a fully staged opera was performed on that stage was in September 2019 — months before the pandemic arrived in Philly.

What they're saying: Operas were shelved at the academy due to safety concerns around the pandemic, Opera Philadelphia spokesperson Frank Luzi told Axios.

"It's all about safety. Fully staged operas take a lot — there's a lot of movement, there's a lot of actors, a lot of people in a small space," Luzi said, noting that at least 200 people are needed to put on a show.

Zoom in: Several singers will make their debuts at the venue, including soprano Raven McMillon, tenor Joshua Blue and baritone Anthony Clark Evans.

that while he's done a lot of singing to cameras over the past two years, "you just can't beat a live audience." "You might have had the absolute best performance of your most dramatic aria, but without feeling the audience respond, cheer, gasp, tense, it's just not the same (in my opinion)," Blue added.

Be smart: Patrons must show proof of vaccination status to enter the Academy of Music.

Face masks are required inside the venue at least through April 30.

Of note: Singers will perform maskless, but that's subject to change depending on future pandemic restrictions.

If you go: "Rigoletto" will be performed April 29 and May 1, 6 and 8. Tickets are $25+.