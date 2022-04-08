Phillies opening day: What to expect at Citizens Bank Park
The Phillies kick off their 2022 season Friday in a 3:05pm game against the visiting Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park.
State of play: The Phils are looking to end a 10-season playoff drought, and this may be the year they break that streak.
- The team recently signed outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.
- The sluggers will add power to the Phillies' lineup and complement a team full of veterans, like two-time MVP Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola.
Here's what to expect at the ballpark this year:
What's new: There are a number of new vendors this year. Offerings include thin-crust pizza from Manco & Manco's in Ocean City and Somers Point, New Jersey.
- Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken will feature three chicken sandwiches and a dessert.
- KLYR will sell its Pennsylvania-distilled rum.
- Plus: Cheesesteaks with Impossible meat.
What else: The Phillies fan club, the Fightin' Phils, is offering a new Premium Tier membership ($149.99) this year.
- The Home Run Liberty Bell has been revamped to include thousands of new LED lights and more.
- A new nursing mother's lounge will be available in the main concourse behind section 125.
Don't-miss dates:
- The June 11 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks will end with a concert featuring the Avett Brothers.
- July 27 and Aug. 11: Kids under 14 will get a chance to run the bases.
- July 1 and 3: Games against the St. Louis Cardinals will include fireworks.
- The Aug. 19 game against the New York Mets will end with an "I Love the 90s" concert, featuring Vanilla Ice, DJ Jazzy Jeff and others.
On the mic: Dan Baker will return for his 50th season as the Phillies' public address announcer.
Money stuff: The ballpark is still cashless.
- Yes, but: Kiosks are available to convert cash to a prepaid debit card that can be used in the stadium.
Be smart: No bags are allowed in the ballpark with the exception of purses, medical bags, diapers bags (no larger than 16x16x8 inches) and convenience store plastic bags.
- Tickets and parking passes are only available through the MLB Ballpark app.
- The stadium is not requiring face masks or proof of vaccination.
