Phillies opening day: What to expect at Citizens Bank Park

Mike D'Onofrio
A view of Citizens Bank Park on Opening Day in 2021.
A view of Citizens Bank Park on opening day in 2021. Photo: Drew Hallowell/Getty

The Phillies kick off their 2022 season Friday in a 3:05pm game against the visiting Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park.

State of play: The Phils are looking to end a 10-season playoff drought, and this may be the year they break that streak.

  • The team recently signed outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.
  • The sluggers will add power to the Phillies' lineup and complement a team full of veterans, like two-time MVP Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola.

Here's what to expect at the ballpark this year:

What's new: There are a number of new vendors this year. Offerings include thin-crust pizza from Manco & Manco's in Ocean City and Somers Point, New Jersey.

A fried chicken sandwich
Photo courtesy of Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken

What else: The Phillies fan club, the Fightin' Phils, is offering a new Premium Tier membership ($149.99) this year.

  • The Home Run Liberty Bell has been revamped to include thousands of new LED lights and more.
  • A new nursing mother's lounge will be available in the main concourse behind section 125.

Don't-miss dates:

  • The June 11 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks will end with a concert featuring the Avett Brothers.
  • July 27 and Aug. 11: Kids under 14 will get a chance to run the bases.
  • July 1 and 3: Games against the St. Louis Cardinals will include fireworks.
  • The Aug. 19 game against the New York Mets will end with an "I Love the 90s" concert, featuring Vanilla Ice, DJ Jazzy Jeff and others.

On the mic: Dan Baker will return for his 50th season as the Phillies' public address announcer.

Money stuff: The ballpark is still cashless.

  • Yes, but: Kiosks are available to convert cash to a prepaid debit card that can be used in the stadium.

Be smart: No bags are allowed in the ballpark with the exception of purses, medical bags, diapers bags (no larger than 16x16x8 inches) and convenience store plastic bags.

  • Tickets and parking passes are only available through the MLB Ballpark app.
  • The stadium is not requiring face masks or proof of vaccination.
