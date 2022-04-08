Phillies opening day: What to expect at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies kick off their 2022 season Friday in a 3:05pm game against the visiting Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park.

State of play: The Phils are looking to end a 10-season playoff drought, and this may be the year they break that streak.

The team recently signed outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.

The sluggers will add power to the Phillies' lineup and complement a team full of veterans, like two-time MVP Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola.

Here's what to expect at the ballpark this year:

What's new: There are a number of new vendors this year. Offerings include thin-crust pizza from Manco & Manco's in Ocean City and Somers Point, New Jersey.

Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken will feature three chicken sandwiches and a dessert.

KLYR will sell its Pennsylvania-distilled rum.

Plus: Cheesesteaks with Impossible meat.

Photo courtesy of Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken

What else: The Phillies fan club, the Fightin' Phils, is offering a new Premium Tier membership ($149.99) this year.

The Home Run Liberty Bell has been revamped to include thousands of new LED lights and more.

A new nursing mother's lounge will be available in the main concourse behind section 125.

Don't-miss dates:

The June 11 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks will end with a concert featuring the Avett Brothers.

July 27 and Aug. 11: Kids under 14 will get a chance to run the bases.

Kids under 14 will get a chance to run the bases. July 1 and 3: Games against the St. Louis Cardinals will include fireworks.

Games against the St. Louis Cardinals will include fireworks. The Aug. 19 game against the New York Mets will end with an "I Love the 90s" concert, featuring Vanilla Ice, DJ Jazzy Jeff and others.

On the mic: Dan Baker will return for his 50th season as the Phillies' public address announcer.

Money stuff: The ballpark is still cashless.

Yes, but: Kiosks are available to convert cash to a prepaid debit card that can be used in the stadium.

Be smart: No bags are allowed in the ballpark with the exception of purses, medical bags, diapers bags (no larger than 16x16x8 inches) and convenience store plastic bags.