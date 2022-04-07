Federal Donuts eyes expansion across Mid-Atlantic

Philly-based Federal Donuts is aiming to add scores of new stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region following a capital infusion from a Pennsylvania investment firm.

Driving the news: NewSpring Franchise and Federal Donuts completed a deal last week that will fuel the doughnut and fried chicken chain's expansion to potentially 150 stores.

The new locations would be run through a combination of corporate-owned, franchised and licensed stores.

State of play: The chain currently has 11 locations — seven brick-and-mortar spots, two in Whole Foods and one each in Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center.

The company was founded in 2011 by Steven Cook and Mike Solomonov — the co-owners of the hospitality group behind Zahav, Goldie and Dizengoff — as well as Tom Henneman, Felicia D'Ambrosio and Bob Logue.

Between the lines: Talks between Federal Donuts and NewSpring Franchise — whose parent company is NewSpring Capital — began two years ago, before the pandemic, Cook said.

The deal will add three new members, two of which are NewSpring partners, to Federal Donuts' board.

Both sides declined to detail additional terms of the investment.

What they're saying: "It's about growth and trying to get us from the next level from being a local, mini-chain to something that's got a bigger reach," Cook tells Axios.

Satya Ponnuru, NewSpring Franchise general partner, said the firm made the investment because Federal Donuts' brand, products and consumer experience are "translatable across a wide variety of both consumer demographics segments and geographic markets," among other things.

What's next: Expect to see new Federal Donuts stores "in the very near term," Cook says.